OSP pursuit ends in crash in Dayton

OSP Troopers investigate after a vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed near Troy and Dell Streets in Dayton on Monday, September 2, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A pursuit involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper ended in a crash Monday morning.

It started just after 8:30 a.m. Monday when a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop on State Route 4.

That vehicle took off, leading the trooper on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Dayton when the suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of Troy and Dell Streets.

Authorities have not released any information about injuries or arrests.

