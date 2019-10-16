OSP: One killed in Xenia Twp. crash on OH-235

XENIA TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash on OH-235 in Xenia Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 1:20 pm in the area of OH-235 and Hilltop Road.

It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if anyone else has been injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.