OSP: One killed in Xenia Twp. crash on OH-235

XENIA TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash on OH-235 in Xenia Township.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 1:20 pm in the area of OH-235 and Hilltop Road.
It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if anyone else has been injured.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
