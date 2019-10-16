Breaking News
OSP: One killed in Xenia Twp. crash

OSP: One killed in Xenia Twp. crash on OH-235

XENIA TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash on OH-235 in Xenia Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS the accident happened around 1:20 pm in the area of OH-235 and Hilltop Road.

It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if anyone else has been injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

