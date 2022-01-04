PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-car crash has caused injuries on State Route 127 northbound.

Around 7:30 am on Tuesday, January 4, troopers from the Dayton post of the Ohio State highway patrol responded to the scene of a two-car crash on SR 127 by I-70.

OSP Dispatch said that at least two people were injured in the crash. One was brought to the Preble county ER and the other was brought via Careflight to Kettering Health.

Dispatch said that the scene has been cleared and State Route 127 has reopened.