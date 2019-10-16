OSP looking for driver who took off after crash in Clark County

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is looking for a driver who was involved in a crash in Madison Township Tuesday night before taking off.

The two-car crash happened just before 8 pm on Tuesday at U.S. 42 at Selma Pike in Clark County. According to OSP, an SUV driving north on Selma Pike ran a stop sign and hit a minivan driving east on U.S. 42. The SUV then took off.

An adult and two children from the minivan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. OSP searched for the man for more than two hours, including using an OSP helicopter. However, the search was unsuccessful.

Troopers will interview witnesses Wednesday to learn more about the crash.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.