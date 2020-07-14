OSP investigating fatal crash in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US-22 at the intersection of Middleboro Road in Washington Township Monday afternoon.

The initial investigation revealed a car driven by a teenager was traveling southbound on Middleboro Road when the 17-year-old driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The teenage driver hit a truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, at the intersection of US-22 at around 3:50 p.m. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

