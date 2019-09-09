OSP investigating crash involving school bus in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Xenia, OSP confirms.

The crash happened at around 8:30 am Monday in the 1400 block of Ludlow Road and involved a school bus from Beavercreek. It is unsure if children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

No other details are known at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more details as they become available.

