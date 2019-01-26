OSP investigating crash involving pedestrian in Auglaize County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investgating a crash involving a pedestrian that took place on I-75 in Auglaize County.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:45 am Saturday monring.

According to a release, the victim was outside his vehicle assisting another car who went into the median when he was hit by another car.

He was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The driver was issued a citiation for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.

