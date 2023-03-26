MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead following a crash in Monroe on Saturday.

According to the Hamilton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), authorities were called to the intersection of State Route 63 and Yankee Road on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. When Monroe Police and OSP arrived at the scene, they found a 2015 Cadillac Escalade reportedly crashed into a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox.

Police say in the release that the driver of the Escalade was headed eastbound on SR 63 when it crashed into the Equinox, which was attempting to turn and head westbound onto SR 63 from Yankee Road.

Officials at the scene pronounced the driver of the Equinox dead at the scene. The driver of the Equinox has been identified as 38-year-old Jacob Baker of Monroe. 65-year-old Charles Taylor Junior, 65, of Middletown, has been named as the passenger of the Equinox. He was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Hamilton Post of OSP says the patrol post is still investigating the crash.