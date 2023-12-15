DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle with no license plates led troopers on a pursuit through multiple Miami Valley counties.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper from the Lima Post attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates displayed on southbound I-75 near OH-65. The vehicle fled south, causing a high-speed pursuit.

Piqua Post troopers and Sidney police officers assisted in the pursuit by deploying stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s tires.

The vehicle, a Dodge Magnum driven by an 18-year-old, exited I-75 and crashed into a guardrail on the south side of State Route 47.

The suspect fled a short distance on foot, but was eventually taken into custody by troopers. He was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, which is a third-degree felony.

The suspect is currently incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail.

This incident began around 1:42 a.m. on Dec. 14 in Allen County, and ended around 1:56 a.m. in Shelby County.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.