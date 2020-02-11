OSP helps celebrate black history month with read-along at Madison Park Elementary

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is trying to build a relationship between their troopers and kids in the community through books. For the first time, OSP participated in a read-along with second and third graders in Trotwood.

“It’s important for our young people to see positive male figures and male role models that some of them may not see on a regular basis, some positive entities that look sound and act like them,” said Marlon Howard, Acting Superintendent at Trotwood-Madison City Schools.

The read-along included volunteers from the community, local fraternity brothers and law enforcement.

“We want to make sure that the students here at Madison Park know that the community supports them and what they’re doing,” said Trooper Sheldon Goodrum with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They each spent about 30 minutes reading books about African American history and culture.

“I chose to read about a young man going to the barbershop getting a fresh cut, as they refer to it, and it was nice because to some extent, I can relate to what this young man went through and it was good for the students because many of them have barbers and go to barbershops pretty often. If not them then with their parents,” Goodrum said.

He said it’s great for students to see law enforcement in a positive light.

“We believe there are communities where law enforcement and the citizens have somewhat of an adversarial role and we believe that perhaps the citizens in this area…we might have that role with them so what we’re doing is not trying to sell safety or anything like that. We want them to see that we really are here for them, we serve them and their communities and this is a step in the right direction to repairing that relationship,” Goodrum explained.

The black history month celebration continues next week with a Coretta Scott King performance by the Cincinnati Children’s Theater.