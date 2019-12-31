OSP hands out ‘Saved by the Belt’ awards to lucky drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol handed out “Saved by the Belt” awards to lucky drivers who could have been killed in crashes had they not worn their seat belts.

Monday, Roland Farr from Dayton joined the “Saved by the Belt” club after his seat belt saved him from life-threatening injuries in a crash back in October.

Police say the crash could have been much worse.

“But they were just making sure that the car didn’t catch on fire, which, I was concerned with that too. I just wanted to get out of there,” he said.

Police say that last year in Ohio, 419 people were killed in crashes where a seat belt wasn’t used.

