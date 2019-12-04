OSP employee laid to rest in Arcanum

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN)- Hundreds of law enforcement officers, not just from Ohio but from across the country were, traveled to Arcanum Wednesday morning to honor the life of Kimra Skelton.

A procession more than a mile long was filled with hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders. Lights were flashing but no sirens are wailing.

“We were so blessed to have her with us. Today we are mourning but we’re also celebrating a great friend, a beloved friend,” said Lt. Robert Sellers, spokesperson with Ohio Highway Patrol.

According to Highway Patrol officials, Skelton, 49, was on duty patrolling southbound traffic on I-75 on November 27. The driver of a 2017 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when the truck traveled off the left side of the road and hit her patrol vehicle. Skelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skelton worked for OSP for 14 years. Her brothers and sisters in uniform remembered Skelton for her kindness, gentle spirit and warm personality.

Skelton leaves behind her parents, a husband, and two grown children. Her loved ones include the more than 2,000 OSP troopers from across the state. Sellers say they all recognize the importance of her job as a motor carrier inspector. It was her job to ensure semis are in good condition to be on the road.

“We all know that when we have a traffic crash that involves a semi crash, the potential for damage and injury is so much higher because they’re such a bigger vehicle,” Sellers said.

Lieutenant Sellers said members of law enforcement know the danger they face every day.

“We have chosen to serve and we are going to serve regardless of what that danger is. That’s why we’re here 24-7, nights, weekends, holidays,” Seller said.

Dayton police vehicles in the procession still had tape covering their badges honoring fallen Detective Jorge Del Rio. With that in mind, another funeral is the last place law enforcement officers want to find themselves.

“They have not died in vein, they will always be remembered not just today but everyday,” Sellers said.

Troopers did not provide 2 News with any new information regarding the events that lead to Skelton’s death. Instead they said they wanted the day to be about her life instead.

