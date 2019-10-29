OSP debuts web page mapping all vehicle crash data

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s never been easier to research crash statistics in the Buckeye state thanks to a brand new web page.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol just launched their new OSTATS that tracks all accidents as well as any causes or related issues.

By just clicking here, you see vehicle crash data for every street in Ohio, and narrow it down to know there have been 10,210 crashes in Montgomery County just this year.

“Even to the point of what day of the week are the most crashes happening, down to the hour of the day,” said Lt. Geoffrey Freeman of Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton post. “So you can never predict the future, but this is about as close as you can get.”

The new interactive web tool tracks information back to 2014 and even breaks down other factors, showing which accidents were due to distracted driving or OVI related.

“It also shows the statistics breakdown of how many crashes are youth involved in, or mature drivers involved in,” said Freeman.

On Tuesday, it showed so far in 2019 in Montgomery county, the highest crash days are Thursday and Friday between 3-6 p.m., as well as the fact that the most accidents happen along I-70 and I-75.

Freeman said this is a great tool for the public, so they can keep in mind to be extra careful during those times or routes.

“Once you select the county you want, then right beside that, that’s where you can break it down to each agency and what they’re doing,” said Freeman, describing that you can track crashes that happen in your particular neighborhood.

Freeman said he was surprised to see Tuesday as one of the highest days for OVI related accidents and arrests, but said knowing that information helps them know the best areas and times to patrol or allocate resources.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.