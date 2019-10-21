OSP chase ends with trooper-involved shooting

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A chase involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper ended with a trooper-involved shooting in Trotwood early Monday.

The chase started just after 1 a.m. Monday on US-35 near the Greene County-Montgomery County line.

Authorities say a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle, but that vehicle took off. The trooper chased the vehicle on US-35, before the vehicle got off on S.R. 49.

According to authorities, the driver stopped on S.R. 49, near the connector to US-35, getting out and trying to run away. The trooper who pursued the vehicle said that person had a gun, and fired at the driver.

Montgomery County authorities issued a “Signal 99” call for countywide assistance following the shooting. That call was canceled a short time later.

Authorities on the scene confirm the trooper shot the driver. While authorities have not released any other information about the shooting, a 2 NEWS crew at the scene saw what appeared to be a body underneath a sheet at the scene.

An OSP spokesperson from Columbus is expected on scene to release more information.

Authorities have shut down S.R. 49 in both directions near the US-35 connector.

