OSP: 1 killed in Clayton crash, driver and child taken to hospital

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash in Clayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP tells 2 NEWS the two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of Hoke Road and Salem Avenue.

We’re told a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a child in the car were taken to an area hospital.

