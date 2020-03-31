Breaking News
OSP: At least 1 killed in Clayton crash
OSP: 1 killed in Clayton crash, driver and child taken to hospital

Local News

Hoke fatal crash

(WDTN Photo/Sean Callahan)

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash in Clayton, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP tells 2 NEWS the two-vehicle crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of Hoke Road and Salem Avenue.

We’re told a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a child in the car were taken to an area hospital.

2 NEWS will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

