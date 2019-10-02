1  of  2
OSP: 2 dead after crash on I-70 WB near Ohio/Indiana border
OSP: 2 dead after crash on I-70 WB near Ohio/Indiana border

Local News

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after a crash involving four vehicles on I-70 westbound near the Ohio/Indiana line in Preble County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS that I-70 westbound is completely shut down in the area until crews can clear the scene.

The crash involved three commercial vehicles and one passenger car.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash.

