OSHP uses helicopter to locate hit-skip driver after Champaign County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State Highway Patrol, OSHP

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway is investigating a single-vehicle hit-skip crash in Champaign County.

OSHP said on Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to a single-vehicle, roll-over crash in the 3000 block of Urbana Moorefield Road.

On scene, troopers found an abandoned vehicle filled with open containers of alcohol. OSHP’S aviation unit responded and located the suspect hiding in the woods, then get into a second vehicle.

The helicopter followed the car and arrested the driver at Hickory Grove Mobile Home Park. OSHP said the 36-year-old Springfield man was charged with operating a vehicle impaired, failure to control, leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

OSHP found two people who were passengers in the crash. Those involved suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS