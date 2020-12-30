OSHP uses helicopter to locate hit-skip driver after Champaign County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway is investigating a single-vehicle hit-skip crash in Champaign County.

OSHP said on Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to a single-vehicle, roll-over crash in the 3000 block of Urbana Moorefield Road.

On scene, troopers found an abandoned vehicle filled with open containers of alcohol. OSHP’S aviation unit responded and located the suspect hiding in the woods, then get into a second vehicle.

The helicopter followed the car and arrested the driver at Hickory Grove Mobile Home Park. OSHP said the 36-year-old Springfield man was charged with operating a vehicle impaired, failure to control, leaving the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended license.

OSHP found two people who were passengers in the crash. Those involved suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene.