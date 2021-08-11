OSHP to hold press conference on new traffic enforcement initiative

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post will be hosting a press conference on a new initiative to promote traffic safety, reduce fatal crashes and crime.

According to a release, the purpose of Dayton Service Initiative Montgomery County is to bring awareness, education, and transparency to the community through traffic enforcement.

OSHP said that in 2020, there were 63 fatal crashes in Montgomery County and 29 of those fatal crashes were within the city of Dayton.

The program is a collaboration with Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police Department.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. WDTN will stream it live in this story.