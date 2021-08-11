OSHP to hold press conference on new traffic enforcement initiative

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post will be hosting a press conference on a new initiative to promote traffic safety, reduce fatal crashes and crime.

According to a release, the purpose of Dayton Service Initiative Montgomery County is to bring awareness, education, and transparency to the community through traffic enforcement.

OSHP said that in 2020, there were 63 fatal crashes in Montgomery County and 29 of those fatal crashes were within the city of Dayton.

The program is a collaboration with Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post, Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police Department.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. WDTN will stream it live in this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

NIH director on whether there should be a federal vaccine mandate

ICU beds running out as delta variant surges

Team USA paintballer fired for ‘fat-shaming’ teen hospitalized with COVID-19

Suspect flees from authorities, zipping through Edmond on ATV as squad cars pursue, crosses into Logan County; wipes out in muddy water

Dayton Fellowship Club to host free school supply giveaway

COVID-19 case rise due to Delta Variant

More News