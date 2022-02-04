XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Many of the main roads in the Miami Valley are clear, while some side streets are still snowed in. With single digit temperatures overnight, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is warning drivers of slick conditions.

Dayton residents were still digging out Friday night after Thursday’s storm.

“They never plow the streets back here, because some of them are cobblestone or brick, so the neighborhood is never clean from the snow,” Dayton resident Rob Vonderbrink said.

After ice, sleet and snow, Sgt. Richard Millstead with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Patrol Post said they had a significant number of weather-related called.

“A lot of slide-offs, some crashes, we were able to get it all cleared out,” Millstead said.

Millstead said most of the crashes were caused by people driving too fast for road conditions, but there were no major injuries.

“We were prepared, we saw the storm front in advance, we had a signficant number of units on duty to handle those calls,” Millstead said. “We worked well with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Department of Transportation to make sure everything was taken care of.”

Millstead said roads Friday evening are better, but OSHP is concerned about refreeze overnight.

“Any wet roadway will inevitable become an icy roadway, if the temperatures drop too quickly,” Millstead said. “We’re just encouraging people to stay home if they can, if people do have to go out, be mindful of the conditions.”

Given the snow still on the roads and in his neighborhood, Vonderbrink said he has no plans to head out until Saturday.

“I’m not heading out, I just want to get it clean for tomorrow, and yeah, I stayed home the last two days,” Vonderbrink said.

OSHP said if you do get stranded or need help alongside the highway, give them a call and they’ll be there to help anyone who needs it.