OSHP patrol car struck in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper’s patrol car was hit while sitting on the side of U.S. 33 Monday.

Officials say the trooper had his emergency lights activated while he was completing a prior traffic stop when a car drifted off the roadway and hit the patrol car from behind.

Drug impairment is suspected in the crash.

Both the trooper and the car’s driver were taken to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St Mary’s for treatment. OSHP said the trooper was released but the other driver is still in the hospital.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation and updates will be released when they are available.