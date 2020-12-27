OSHP investigating serious injury crash after bicyclist hit by car

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a bicyclist Saturday.

Police said at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 a car driven by Andra M. Southward, 48, was traveling east on Croft Road. Southward struck a bicycle in the rear driven by Nicholas E. Scaggs, 23.

Scaggs was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

As of Sunday morning, Scaggs is listed in stable condition at the Miami Valley Hospital.

Croft Road was closed for approximately two hours after the crash.