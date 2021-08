URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a small plane crash that happened in Urbana Sunday.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened just outside the Grimes Field Airport before 8:22 a.m.

A small plane crashed. No one was injured in the crash. OSHP said no fuel spill occurred.

Troopers are at the scene of the crash investigating.