OSHP investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Lebanon

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Monday.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on I-71 along the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge in Washington Township.

OSHP said a preliminary investigation revealed a car driven by James Clark, 76, of Lebanon, Ohio, was traveling north on I-71 in the right lane. An unknown car, light in color was also traveling north on I-71 in the left lane.

The vehicles made contact, causing Clark to lose control and travel off the right side of the road, striking a concrete barrier. The car then traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking another concrete barrier, then hit the right concrete barrier once more.

Clark was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The unknown car continued traveling north and failed to stop.

If you have information in reference to this crash, contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post at (513) 932-4444.