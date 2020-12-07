OSHP investigating fatal hit-and-run crash in Lebanon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oshpweb_289076

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Monday.

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. on I-71 along the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge in Washington Township.

OSHP said a preliminary investigation revealed a car driven by James Clark, 76, of Lebanon, Ohio, was traveling north on I-71 in the right lane. An unknown car, light in color was also traveling north on I-71 in the left lane. 

The vehicles made contact, causing Clark to lose control and travel off the right side of the road, striking a concrete barrier. The car then traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking another concrete barrier, then hit the right concrete barrier once more.

Clark was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The unknown car continued traveling north and failed to stop.

If you have information in reference to this crash, contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post at (513) 932-4444.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS