OSHP investigating crash that killed motor carrier enforcement inspector

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A member of the Piqua post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol officials, Kimra Skelton, 49, was on duty patrolling southbound traffic on I-75. The driver of a 2017 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when the truck traveled off the left side of the road and hit her patrol vehicle. Skelton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skelton had been a member of the Patrol since October of 2005. She is survived by her husband and two children.

The driver of the pickup truck that killed Skelton was transported to Kettering Medical Center in Troy with minor injuries. According to Lieutenant Robert Sellers, it is too early to determine if impaired, tired or distracted driving was a factor in the crash.

North and Southbound lanes on I-75 were closed for several hours as law enforcement officials conducted their investigation into the crash.

“Obviously we also understand that today is a major travel day and we’re going to get that roadway open as quickly as we can,” explained Lt. Sellers.

Skelton worked as a motor carrier enforcement inspector, stopping commercial trucks to check equipment and driving logs.

“We will always be indebted to her for her service and her sacrifice,” said Lieutenant Robert Sellers, a spokesperson for Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“There [are] 2600 state troopers across the state that have very heavy hearts today,” said Lt. Sellers.

