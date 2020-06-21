OSHP: Friday saw 2 crashes in Clark County with serious injury

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes from Friday, June 20, that resulted in serious injuries in Clark County.

Raymond Castle, 54, was partially ejected from his vehicle when it struck a ditch on the north side of SR-4 and rolled over. He was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital but authorities have not provided word on his condition.

Troopers said that Castle was not wearing a seatbelt and believe that a medical condition contributed to him losing control of the vehicle.

In a press release OSHP said that just a few hours later another accident involving a three-wheeled motorcycle happened on Dayton Springfield Road near South Tecumseh Road.

Nick Brandon, 52, rear-ended a stopped car while riding his motorcycle, resulting in him being thrown from the vehicle. He was also taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Authorities said that Brandon’s helmet was found in the trunk of his motorcycle and believe that speed, as well as driver inattention, were contributing factors in the crash. The people in the car that was rear-ended were not injured.

Both crashes are currently under investigation by OSHP. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.