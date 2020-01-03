OSHP: Distracted driving citations spiked this New Year’s holiday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say distracted driving citations spiked significantly this New Year’s holiday.

According to troopers, distracted driving citations were up nearly 85 percent statewide compared to the holiday last year.

Gov. Mike DeWine made distracted driving a priority in 2019, creating the Distracted Driving Advisory Council and advocating for tougher laws.

According to Trooper Sheldon Goodrum, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is also focused on the issue, trying to get more drivers to focus on the road.

Several people told 2 NEWS they see distracted drivers on the road regularly.

“A guy rear-ended me, and he was still texting when I went up to his car to ask him if he was alright,” said Kevin Dickerson, who lives in Moraine.

“I’ve seen some near misses,” said Adolphus Wood, a Jefferson Township resident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, during last year’s five-day holiday period – from December 28, 2018 through January 1, 2019 – 26 citations were issued on Ohio highways for distracted driving. But a year later, on only New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, that number almost doubled to 48 citations total.

“Distracted driving was on our list of important violations to identify, and the troopers across Ohio, they did just that,” Trooper Goodrum said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is focused on educating those on the road about the risks of distracted driving, Goodrum said.

“Sometimes we have it in our mind that ‘it won’t happen to me’ or ‘I’m a professional driver, so I can divide my attention from the road to my cell phone,’ and that’s just not the case,” he said.

An encouraging sign of change: The number of crashes linked to distracted driving went down by roughly 700 in 2019 compared to 2018, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers want to make sure those numbers continue to decline, Goodrum said.

“Taking their attention off of the road even for a second can be very dangerous,” Trooper Goodrum said.

As for overall crashes throughout Ohio in 2019, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show a slight decrease in the number of fatal crashes. But the number of people killed in crashes statewide increased by about 80 compared to 2018.

It’s difficult to identify a specific reason for the increase in fatalities, Trooper Goodrum said.

