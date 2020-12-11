OSHP awards 2 men who rescued couple from October plane crash in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) gave two men an award for saving the lives of a couple stuck in a Fox Class kit plane that crashed and caught fire at New Carlisle Airfield in October.

Patrick Driscoll and Jared Berner both charged toward the flipped aircraft to pull the injured couple free. Moments after they were out the aircraft burst into flames.

The couple that was rescued is Mr. and Mrs. Seymour, who both credit Discoll and Berner with saving their lives that day.