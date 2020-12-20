OSHP arrests, charges South Vienna man with fifth OVI

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have charged a 53-year-old South Vienna man with operating a vehicle impaired for the fifth time.

OSHP said the man was pulled over on Sunday, Dec. 20 for a headlight violation and driving left of the center lane line.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined the man was under the influence of alcohol. They also found that he was under an OVI related suspension and had multiple open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

The South Vienna man has been convicted of operating a vehicle impaired four times in the last 31 years in Clark County.

The man is due to appear in the Clark County Municipal Court on December 23, 2020 at 11 a.m.