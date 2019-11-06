OSHP arrests, charges man with 7th OVI

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Dayton man has been charged with his seventh OVI.

According to the OSP, John Adams was arrested after troopers stopped him for failing to stay in his lane on November 4 around 10:30 PM. The Springfield Post of OSHP said a concerned citizen called the impaired driver hotline and told troopers they saw Adams weaving, nearly hitting other cars.

Troopers responded to the area and also saw Adams drive outside the lane, according to a release from the OSHP. During the arrest, troopers say, Adams appeared to be under the influence of drugus and was placed under arrest for OVI.

OSP said in a release Adams has prior convictions for OVI in 2002, 1999, 1988, two in 1985 and another in 1984.

Adams is scheduled to appear in Clark County Municipal Court November 8.

