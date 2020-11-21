OSHP arrests, charges Fairborn man with seventh OVI

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence for the seventh time.

According to a release from OSHP, 47-year-old Wilfred Manning was pulled over on I-70 in Springfield for speeding Friday.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined Manning was under the influence of alcohol and had an open container in the car. Troopers also found that he was under an OVI related driving suspension.

OSHP said Manning was previously convicted of driving under the influence six times between 2007 and 2018.

Manning is scheduled to appear in the Clark County Municipal Court on November 25.