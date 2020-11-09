OSHP and 6-State Trooper Project to enforce safety belt use

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
oshpweb_289076

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness on safety belt use.

According to the OSHP, the project will run from 12 a.m. on Nov. 9 to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16. The campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP said 58 percent of people killed in traffic fatalities last year were not wearing an available safety belt.

For more information, visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS