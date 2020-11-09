OSHP and 6-State Trooper Project to enforce safety belt use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness on safety belt use.
According to the OSHP, the project will run from 12 a.m. on Nov. 9 to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16. The campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The OSHP said 58 percent of people killed in traffic fatalities last year were not wearing an available safety belt.
For more information, visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov
