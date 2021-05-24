OSHP and 6-State Trooper Project enforcing safety belt use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement.

OSHP said the initiative began on Monday, May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will continue through Monday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m.

The high-visibility enforcement will include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police, as well as OSHP.

OSPH said the effort coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click it or Ticket campaign.

“Properly wearing a safety belt increases a person’s chance of surviving a crash,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “It’s a simple step. One that is proven to save lives.”

Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation; however, troopers will continue zero-tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt.