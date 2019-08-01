OSHP among 6-state Trooper Project to enforce Move Over law

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is among six state patrol organizations that is aiming to not only enforce the Move Over law, but to educate drivers about it.

In total, troopers issued 1,681 citations for Move Over violations and also educated motorists about the law. Ohio law requires all drivers to move over a lane when approaching any vehicle was flashing or rotating lights parked on the side of the road, such as a traffic stop. If moving over is not possible, motorists are expected to slow down and proceed with caution.

The Move Over law exists in all 50 states. The other agencies involved in the project include state police or patrol agencies from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Here are the results of the project in the Miami Valley, showing the number of citations by county:

Clark County – 55

Miami County – 30

Auglaize County – 34

Montgomery County – 20

Greene County – 12

“I commend the Ohio State Highway Patrol and their out-of-state partners for their work to educate drivers about this important law,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “By simply moving over and slowing down, drivers can prevent serious accidents and make our roads safer for those working and driving on them.”

