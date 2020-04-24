OSHP: 100-mph speeders taking advantage of less traffic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Have you noticed less traffic? Since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued the COVID-19 stay-at-home order in March, the amount of cars on the road has fallen considerably, but some drivers are taking advantage.

Speed citations for drivers going over 100 mph are up 15 percent compared to 2019 since Ohio issued its shelter-at-home order in late March, according to statistics provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

During the time period of March 25, 2019, to April 21, 2019, the State Patrol issued 130 speed citations for drivers going over 100 mph. That number jumped to 154 this year, despite speed citations being down from 25,803 in 2019 to 1,195 in 2020. Overall, 12.8 percent of the speeding tickets issued during Gov. Mike DeWine’s shelter order by OSHP was for drivers traveling over 100-mph.

“With the reduction in traffic I think there are some drivers who are trying to take advantage,” OSHP Spokesperson Lt. Craig Cvetan said on Friday.

Cvetan said the State Patrol has had to divert some of its operations to helping in communities because of the COVID-19 outbreak. He said Troopers have transported supplies, performed security missions and delivered for Meals on Wheels because of gaps in services in some localities. Despite this, Cvetan said the massive reduction in traffic hasn’t taken their focus off the highways, which they continue to seriously enforce.

“Crashes have gone down, which is a good indication there’s less traffic,” Cvetan said. “But with less traffic there is a tendency for people to pick up speeds and start getting more violations. That’s why we are still out on the highways and enforcing those violations.”

For information on highway speed enforcement, visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s website.