SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 32-year-old man is in custody after a pursuit in a stolen police cruiser ended in Shelby County Monday.

Sidney Police said officers were told of a stolen Richmond, Indiana police cruiser heading northbound on I-75 in Miami County. The cruiser was seen getting off at exit 92 then went east on State Route 47.

OSHP said a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop at State Route 47 in Sidney, but the suspect took off, sped through town and caused a minor crash at Wilkinson Street and State Route 47. The cruiser continued on State Route 29, where police found the vehicle had crashed near the railroad overpass near Pasco.

Witnesses told police the man ran into the wood line. He was caught a short time later by Shelby County deputies in the area of Knoop Johnston Road. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.