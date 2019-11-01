OSHIIP holds free events to help residents understand Medicare coverage

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Program was at the Heck Center in Englewood on Friday helping people look over their current Medicare coverage plans, and make changes for 2020.

During the appointments, you can change your drug and Medicare advantage plans. The open enrollment period ends December 7.

“Each year those plans change, and people that are on Medicare sometimes don’t realize those plans change until they’re already in that changed plan. Then it’s too late to do anything about it,” said Mary Leep-Pichert.

