DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local Dayton theatre is bringing back the 2021 summer film that won three Oscar awards this year.

The Neon will be hosting showings from April 1 until April 7 to celebrate the award-winning film CODA.

CODA is a movie about 17-year-old Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family, who acts as an interpreter for her parents, a synopsis on The Neon’s site says. After joining her high school choir, she finds herself torn between her obligations to her family and chasing her own dreams of going to a prestigious music school.

Tickets are available for the following showings:

Friday, Saturday, Sunday (April 1-3): 4:15, 8:00

Monday, Tuesday (April 4-5): 7:00

Wednesday, Thursday (April 6-7): 3:15

You can purchase tickets online at The Neon’s site here.