Original stage play offers opportunities for Dayton’s foster youth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Phillitia Charlton is the author of Death of a Lie, creator of Death of a Lie empowerment program and director of Death of a Lie the play.

She received the 2019 Montgomery County Artist Opportunity Grant to develop the story of her life as a child in the Montgomery County Children Services system into the book, and play.

Her empowerment program exposes children in Montgomery County Children Services to arts, writing and creative expression.

Charlton’s play is debuting this weekend at the Dayton Art Institute Theater. She has already sold out all tickets to the performance. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will go back to Montgomery County Children Services.

Charlton says she is giving back because of those who supported her during her journey.

“It was very lonely. A lot of vulnerability, trying to figure out where you’re supposed to be, where you’ll lay your head next, who wants you, who doesn’t,” said Charlton of growing up in the system.

“They were really tough years; but, even in the midst of that the Dayton community really wrapped themselves around me,” said Charlton.

Charlton previously worked in the Dayton Public School system as a principal and educator. Now she is a “multi-preneur,” professional life-coach and CEO.

In addition to ticket sales going to empower the youth in the foster care system, she has donated 100 tickets to these same children to see the play for free once it premiers on Saturday.

“Being able to go and watch this play and talk to somebody that has been through the system and knows what it’s like to go through the system is very good for [the children] because they can see they’re not alone,” said Carol Griesdorn, the community outreach liaison for Montgomery County Children Services.

For more information on the Death of a Lie play click here.

For more information about Phillitia Charlton, click here.

