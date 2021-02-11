Original books, written and illustrated by Dayton STEM students, get donated to local community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Regional STEM School is continuing a ten-year tradition where their 7th grade students become authors and illustrators. This assignment is a collaboration between the language arts class and the wellness and fitness class. Once the books are written, they are also donated to local doctor’s offices, libraries, or schools to share the lessons learned with other children.

This year, Ms. Schultz’s 7th grade class is participating in the project. They made groups and wrote stories of their own imagination. Each book had to focus on certain wellness lessons, like communication or conflict resolution.

Students say the assignment came with its share of challenges, but teachers Mandi Schultz and Melissa Curan say that was the point.

“I think it really teaches kids how to collaborate and communicate with each other as easy or as hard as that sometimes is we think those real world skills are really important for kids,” said Schultz.

The students are now able to share their creative writing with their families.

“I felt really proud at the end when i actually finalized every thing and my brother was surprised that i actually made a book,” said Aisha Alshatshati, one of the 7th grade authors.

And some of the students say they’re inspired to continue writing.

“I do believe that i’m going to write more books in the future because I really enjoyed it,” shared Barye Postell.

Dayton Regional STEM says they are now accepting applications for their upcoming school year. For more information, click here.