Skull found at waste facility came from Washington Twp. home

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators have found the origin of a skull found at the Montgomery County Solid Waste facility Tuesday.

Moraine Police said Thursday surveillance cameras from two different businesses along Encrete Ln. captured a truck hauling refuse to the Montgomery County Solid Waste facility lose part of its load, including the piece of skull. Those same cameras captured a man when he stopped and recovered what was later determined to be the piece of skull from the debris about an hour later.

Investigators obtained additional surveillance footage from the scale house at the solid waste facility, which led to the identification of the truck suspected of hauling the load. Moraine detectives found and interviewed the person driving the truck, who directed them to the residence in Washington Township where they picked up the load.

Detectives then went to 1412 Westwicke Place in Washington Township and spoke with the resident, who confirmed she had just cleaned out her basement and attic. The resident told detectives much of what was thrown out belonged to her deceased father, a long-time medical doctor in the Dayton area.

A close family friend confirmed to detectives that a complete human skull was included in the clean-out and that it had originally belonged to the doctor in the 1980’s. Further examination of the piece of skull is still pending by the Montgomery Coroner’s Office.

The skull was found Tuesday at the transfer facility. The facility was closed while Moraine and Kettering Police sifted through refuse searching for evidence. Nothing was found.