Organizers say Montgomery County Fair will go on

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As a new fair season approaches, organizers of the Montgomery County Fair have announced they will move forward with planning a traditional fair this year.

The possible return of starships, ferris wheels, and deep-fried treats has many people in the Miami Valley feeling hopeful.

“It’s very exciting. Governor DeWine’s new mandates I believe will work out for us quite well. It is kind of a moving target. We don’t know exactly what we’re going to have to do as far as social distancing,” said John Friedline, a Montgomery County Fair board member.

The Ohio Department of Health has not released updated guidelines for the 2021 fair season, but Friedline said some things will be different.

“We might have to do a little bit of like…when you’re in line to get your fair food or in line to get on a ride that might change a little bit,” he said. “We are planning on doing everything as normal in terms of two tractor pulls, two demolition derbies. We’re still going to have the rodeo.”

The fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but the junior fair went on as scheduled. The 2021 fair would help fund that program.

The fair will take place July 11-17, 2021.