Organizers say Minster Oktoberfest will not go on as scheduled

MINSTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Organizers of the 46th annual Minster Oktoberfest say the event will not go on as scheduled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event was originally set for October 2 – October 4.

Organizers say they are working on plans to honor this year’s Grand Marshal as well as the button design winner. They are also working to safely hold their Lil Miss Oktoberfest and Miss Oktoberfest contests.

“As much as we want to continue with the social part of the festival, we also need to look at the financial impacts of having low attendance, the added expenses of adhering to additional restrictions, or the possibility that the event gets halted just days prior,” the Minster Oktoberfest Board said in a statement.

Plans are now in the works to make next year’s event “bigger and better.”