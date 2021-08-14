Organizers call Germanfest Picnic a success so far

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Day two of the Germanfest Picnic is a wrap and despite some COVID-19 concerns heading into the event, organizers said it’s been a success so far.

“You couldn’t ask for a better day,” Germanfest Picnic publicity chairperson Judy Schneider said.

Between good weather and a big turn out, organizers said the festival is running smoothly.

Last year’s festival was downsized, so this year it was brought back in full and in a new location on East Fifth Street surrounding the Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse.

“It’s so much easier to work out of our clubhouse than it was to haul everythign down to Riverscape and haul it all back again,” Schneider said. “So, we’re giving it a try here, looks like it’s a huge success.”

The festival volunteers have already served up lots of schnitzel dinners, and many pints of German beer have been poured.

Organizers said they were worried about putting on the festival as COVID-19 cases increase and how that would impact attendance. They said turnout has been good so far and they’re doing their best to encourage following of COVID-19 precautions.

For festival goers, coming out to events like this all summer brings back a sense of normalcy that was missing last year.

“It feels fantastic, it’s a chance to get out, you’re still outside, there’s plenty of space, the weather’s beautiful, the people are fantastic,” Pat Ackroyd said.

“Just come on down here and check it out. It’s a good time, you get to walk around outside, the weather’s absolutely beautiful and have a good time,” Bill Myer said.

The Germanfest Picnic resumes Sunday at 10 a.m. with the polka mass, and the festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.