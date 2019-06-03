Organizations come to Miami Valley to feed volunteers and first responders

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - A number of organizations have come to the Miami Valley in recent days to help feed the volunteers and first responders who are assisting in the clean-up from the aftermath of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

On Sunday, a group of volunteers from Louisiana gathered at the Trotwood Fire Station to serve gumbo to people who were impacted by the storms as they picked up supplies.

A group of professional chefs from Virginia have been helping out since the weekend after the tornadoes hit.

Mercy Chefs will be at the Vineyard Church on Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek for the next 10 to 14 days, feeding local volunteers and first responders.

The organization recently responded to Hurricanes Maria, Florence, and Michael, as well as the Carr fires, the Houston floods, and the recent Alabama tornado.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.