Organization packs ‘blessing bags’ for families in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just in time for the season of giving, one local organization is providing a unique gift to families in need.

Bountiful Blessings packed “blessing bags” to distribute across the Miami Valley. Each bag features everyday essentials like toiletries, cleaning supplies, and other goods.

Coordinators say they are targeting not only those in poverty but also those who are impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“I guess it’s more of a personal thing when we pass out these bags because the feedback we get back from these people is amazing because they don’t think people outside of the homeless shelters care about them,” said Breanna Adams, CEO with Bountiful Blessings.

300 “blessing bags” will be distributed across the Dayton area on Saturday.

