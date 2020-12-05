Organization looks to provide Christmas to children who lost parents to COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton organization is working to support two children in need this Christmas after COVID-19 impacted their family.

MinistryIsMe Ministries chooses a family to help each Christmas. This year, they want to provide the best Christmas possible to 8-year-old Jackson and 4-year-old Justice after their parents died in October from COVID-19.

In order to make their Christmas a little brighter, family friend and MinistryIsMe Founder and CEO Tiffany Countryman set up a GoFundMe.

“This year a family came across that we could not ignore and that was Jackson and Justice,” Countryman said.

The siblings are now being cared for by their Uncle Tim, who is now a first-time father.

“Along with everything else that’s been going on this year, we want to make sure that Jackson and Justice have a beautiful Christmas,” Countryman said.

The goal is to raise $3,500. $1,000 will go to each child to provide them with gifts, and the remaining $1,500 will go to their Uncle Tim to cover bills and expenses.

“Making sure that they have winter clothes, making sure they had new shoes, the meals that comes along with them being in the household, you can only imagine being a parent,” Countryman said.

Countryman said she hopes others hearing Jackson and Justice’s story realize the impact COVID-19 can have.

“This is a serious illness that is literally taking lives, it’s taking people from their children. Let’s wear our mask, let’s wash our hands, and let’s social distance,” Countryman said.

MinistryIsMe Ministries is a Dayton faith-based event planning and project management company, also with a focus on service and community outreach.

For more information, or to donate, find the GoFundMe here.