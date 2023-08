DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular Oregon District establishment is now on the market.

The owners of the Oregon Express are planning to retire soon and have listed the business for sale.

The bar and restaurant, located at 336 East Fifth Street, has been a longtime hot spot, turning a consistent profit in its over 40 years of business.

All processes, procedures and recipes are set to remain in place for the new owners, including a wealth of experienced staff. The current asking price is $325,000.