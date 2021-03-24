Oregon District’s ‘Out on 5th’ will reopen this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oregon District Business Association announced the return of the “Out on 5th” pedestrian area with a grand opening weekend starting Friday, April 2. They’ll ramp up with a soft opening this coming weekend.

The ODBA says last year’s Out on 5th brought in easily hundreds of thousands of dollars for small, independent business struggling to survive the pandemic. This weekend, they’re hoping businesses will boom again.

“It is the reason I stayed open, every little thing helps,” said Guy Fragmin, owner of 416 Diner .

Several Oregon District businesses say Out on 5th events are a lifeline to keeping their doors open. By extending businesses into the street, officials are hoping more people will eat and shop safely while helping small businesses stay afloat. Fragmin anticipates a bigger crowd than last fall’s Out on 5th due to the vaccine rollout.

“Absolutely, I’ve got people coming in straight from the Convention Center, saying they’re comfortable now,” said Fragmin.

Meanwhile, the general manager of Salar Restaurant and Lounge reminds people to abide by safety guidelines because we are still recovering from the pandemic.

“We’re talking about wearing masks even though you’re outside, so we’re still doing our very best to make sure to remind people even though we’re a year into this it doesn’t change the fact we’re still in the middle of the pandemic,” said Brandi Perrine. “We still need to take extra precautions to keep everyone safe.”

Fifth street will close to vehicular traffic between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue for the soft opening starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 26, and will reopen to traffic early on the morning of Monday, March 29.