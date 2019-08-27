Oregon District employees work tirelessly to pull off Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many who live and work in the Oregon District put in extra hours for a crowd of thousands during Gem City Shine.

“We were super busy, which we half-expected. 20 thousand people showed up, so it was really neat. We had a whole brigade back here helping but yeah we did a good job,” said Amanda Hensler, co-owner of Heart Mercantile.

Organizers looking at the big picture say it was a big success.

“It was amazing we were able to pull something together, the community was able to come together, and it went so well,” said Holly Allen, Director of Marketing and Communications with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

But it’s been a busy three weeks for everyone working in the Oregon District.

Tori Adams is a musician herself, and didn’t have much time to enjoy the show.

“They didn’t really get that release, we didn’t see the music, see the stage, we didn’t have the full experience,” Adams said.

Some shops sold out of merchandise, the Dublin Pub ran out of some of their beer and whiskey.

The crowd was rumored to far exceed the 20,000 allotted tickets, complicating several sizable issues on short notice.

“We had to think about transportation, we had to think about safety, we had to think about how to collect the money that was donated to the two different funds.”

Hundreds of volunteers gave up their Sunday to make sure the event went smoothly, many staying until the very end to clean up.

“Those volunteers could have bolted after the show, and they didn’t. They stuck around and they helped us get everything cleaned up. That’s really what the night was all about,” Allen said.

