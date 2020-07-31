Oregon District Tragedy Fund scheduled to distribute final gifts this fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation will accept donations for the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund until September 30, 2020. The fund will close after that date with all remaining assets distributed according to the Final Protocol, which was approved by the volunteer Community Oversight Committee last fall.

To date, nearly $4 million has been contributed to the fund. Of that amount, $3,822,463 was distributed last November to 47 approved and certified victims who were physically injured and family members whose loved ones were lost in the tragedy.

The fund’s current balance is $146,249.

The Dayton Foundation established the fund less than 12 hours after the shooting to accept charitable donations to help individuals and families directly affected by the tragedy.

Three categories for gift distribution eligibility and amounts were determined by a 15-member Community Oversight Committee: 70 percent to families of those who loved ones were taken; 20 percent to individuals injured and requiring hospitalization for 48 hours or more; and 10 percent to individuals injured/treated and released from a hospital or private physician.

Any gifts received after the September 30 deadline will be distributed to Dayton Children’s for pediatric mental health services.

Online gifts can be made here or checks can be mailed to:

The Dayton Foundation

1401 S. Main St. Suite 100

Dayton, OH 45409

Be sure to designate “Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund” or “Fund 8365” on the check memo line.